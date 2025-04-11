The Blue Creek Wildflower Walk planned for this Saturday has been canceled due to continued flooding in Martin County. The event was organized by the Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA) in partnership with the Four Rivers Forestry Committee.

Organizers say the decision was made for safety reasons and hope for better weather conditions next year to allow the annual event to resume.

For those still hoping to see native bluebells in bloom this spring, there are two recommended self-guided viewing locations. The Arboretum Trail at Martin State Forest, located east of Shoals, offers scenic wildflower views. Visitors may contact the Martin State Forest office at (812) 247-3491 for directions.

Another option is Abel Hill Road in southern Martin County. Additional information on this location is available by contacting Karen Whorrall at (812) 388-6639.