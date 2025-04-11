The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation has announced recipients of its annual Health Careers Scholarships, recognizing 12 area students for their academic accomplishments. This year’s awards total $16,250 from the Health Careers Scholarship Fund. Additionally, one student received a $1,000 scholarship from the DCH Auxiliary, and one nursing student was awarded $750 through the Helen Arthur Memorial Scholarship.

Since the program’s inception, 221 recipients have received $251,350 in Health Careers Scholarship awards from the DCH Foundation. Students from Daviess, Martin and Pike counties, as well as employees and dependents of Daviess Community Hospital attending accredited institutions in health care fields, are eligible to apply.

Committee members Alicia Fields, DNP; Gina Wagler; Donna Keller; Jordan Sherman; and Marilyn McCullough remarked on the high-quality applications.

“The committee was impressed by the number of applications and the quality of the responses,” said Fields, committee chairperson. “We are excited to be able to give out these scholarships to such deserving students.”

Scholarship Recipients

Xander Howard received a $1,500 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Howard, the son of Joe and Angie Howard, graduated from Washington Catholic High School in 2023 and continues to pursue a degree in social work at Indiana University.

Audrey Jerger received a $1,500 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Jerger, the daughter of Jeremy and Jennifer Jerger, will graduate from Washington Catholic High School in 2024 and is pursuing a nursing degree at the University of Southern Indiana.

Lindsey Nolan received a $1,500 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Nolan, the daughter of Steve and Amanda Nolan, graduated from Loogootee High School in 2023 and is studying exercise science and physical therapy at the University of Evansville.

Kennedy Sinnott received a $1,500 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Sinnott, the daughter of Pat and Tara Sinnott, will graduate from Barr-Reeve High School in 2024 and is pursuing a nursing degree at the University of Southern Indiana.

Taylor Ferguson received a $1,000 scholarship from the DCH Auxiliary. Ferguson, the daughter of Kelly and Kristin Ferguson, will graduate from North Daviess High School in 2025 and plans to pursue a degree in applied medicine/occupational therapy at Indiana State University.

Karter Burris received a $750 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Burris, the daughter of Jarrod and Amy Burris, will graduate from Barr-Reeve High School in 2025 and plans to pursue a nursing degree at the University of Southern Indiana.

Olivia Emmons received a $750 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Emmons, the daughter of Brian and Kiersten Emmons, will graduate from Barr-Reeve High School in 2025 and plans to pursue a nursing degree at Indiana University.

Kasey Freed received a $750 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Freed, the daughter of Ty and Gena Freed, will graduate from North Daviess High School in 2025 and will pursue a nursing degree at the University of Southern Indiana.

Luke Guy received a $750 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Guy, the son of Trevor and Leslie Guy, graduated from Loogootee High School in 2015 and will pursue a degree in physics/pre-med at Indiana University.

Amaya McBride received a $750 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. McBride, the daughter of Ross and Crystal McBride, will graduate from North Daviess High School in 2025 and plans to pursue a degree in medical imaging at Ivy Tech.

Kenley Shaw received a $750 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Shaw, the daughter of Benjamin and Kellie Shaw, will graduate from Shoals High School in 2025 and plans to pursue a degree in radiologic imaging sciences at the University of Southern Indiana.

Hannah Yoder received a $750 scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Yoder, the daughter of Travis and Marsha Yoder, will graduate from North Daviess High School in 2025 and plans to pursue a degree in sonography at the University of Southern Indiana.

Katie Sites received a $750 Helen Arthur Memorial Scholarship from the DCH Foundation. Sites, the daughter of Chris and Amy Sites, will graduate from Bedford North Lawrence High School in 2025 and is pursuing a nursing degree at Vincennes University.

The Helen Arthur Memorial Scholarship Award honors Helen Arthur, a local resident who was unable to fulfill her desire to become a nurse after contracting tuberculosis. This scholarship also recognizes the women of Omega Alpha Chi, a local homemakers group that established the Helen Arthur Memorial Educational Loan Fund in 1954 for students entering medical careers. In 2006, the group gifted the remaining fund balance to the DCH Foundation to support this scholarship, and the Arthur family continues to contribute.

In collaboration with Daviess Community Hospital, the DCH Foundation also awarded the first DCH Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $5,000 to Madison Brunson of Washington, Ind. Brunson currently serves as a nursing assistant in the DCH Acute Rehab Unit and is enrolled at Vincennes University.

The DCH Nursing Scholarship is open to nursing students entering their final year of education. It aims to support future nurses in completing their studies, earning licensure and achieving career goals at Daviess Community Hospital. As part of the scholarship, recipients agree to remain employed at Daviess Community Hospital as a registered nurse in a direct patient care role, full time, for two years.

For more information about the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Scholarship Program, contact Angie Steiner at 812-254-8858 or email asteiner@dchosp.org.