Dorothy Mae (Burger) Kidwell May 4, 1942 – April 10, 2025

Dorothy was born and raised in Jasper, IN, one of ten children of the late Lucille and Emil Burger. Dorothy lived a determined life, raising four children mostly on her own, working multiple jobs to do so, and leaning on the support of her incredible – and incredibly large – family, spending her last 30 years as an independent widow.

Her second marriage was to William Kidwell, Jr. from Montgomery, IN, where she joined Bill as a co-owner in building a lawn and garden center that primarily focused on concrete statuary and decor. She spent the next fourteen years working in their business until Bill’s passing in 1995.

Dorothy’s next chapter was in Huntingburg, IN where she bought a house with plenty of space to create flower gardens – her true passion and most joyful hobby. She created flower boxes, flower beds, planted trees and bushes and perennials and bulbs everywhere she could. She was also a collector . . . rocks, turtle figurines, bottle caps, knick-knacks, elephants and jewelry! She loved to collect and gather and save and use and reuse. She was frugal with paper towels yet lavished herself in jewelry she adored. She was a generous person, a voracious reader, and loved feeding the birds.

Dorothy is survived by three sisters and three brothers, as well as three children: Theresa Songer and husband Dean, Brian Kinkade and wife Julie, Brent Burger and husband Michael, and a stepdaughter, Dawn Southard and husband Paul. She was predeceased by a son, Keith, who died at the age of 58. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, two step grandchildren, one great grandchild, a dear friend named Jeremy, and a beloved cat named Jessie.

Dorothy was a member of Christ the King Parish, St Henry Church, where a mass in her memory will be shared on Saturday, April 26 at 11:00 a.m., please join us for a rosary at 10:30 before mass., Immediately followed by a luncheon at the CK of A hall in Saint Henry. We will be forever grateful for the truly amazing staff at Brookside Village in Jasper who cared for her, loved her, and enjoyed her feisty and spirited ways, since her stroke in April 2022. A special thank you to her sister, Sadie Harpenau, who sat by her side week after week, keeping her focused on the good in life, despite the challenges she faced. We will miss you, Gramma De, but you will always be among us with every daffodil that blooms. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.