Governor Mike Braun has declared a state of disaster emergency for 18 counties in Indiana.



“Due to flooding, storm, and tornado damage, I am declaring a state of disaster emergency in Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Crawford, Dearborn, Delaware, Gibson, Hamilton, Harrison, Lake, Madison, Marshall, Martin, Owen, Perry, Posey, Spencer, and Warrick counties. This is effective for 30 days and allows the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to begin providing financial assistance to impacted communities who have eligible expenses under the State Disaster Relief Fund program.



“It is my hope that this step enables residents, businesses, and local government to access needed resources and assistance as they assess and recover from these devastating weather events.” – Governor Mike Braun