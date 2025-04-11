Daviess Community Hospital was recently recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, for its commitment to infant and maternal health during the fifth annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.

INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was created to promote the delivery of best-practice care for Hoosier mothers and babies. The program also honors hospitals that demonstrate excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.

Daviess Community Hospital received the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition for its implementation of best practices in several critical areas. These include infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, perinatal substance use, social drivers of health, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension.

“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the safest and highest quality care for expectant mothers and newborns in our community,” said Daviess Community Hospital Chief Financial Officer April Settles, CPA. “Our dedicated team strives to uphold and exceed these best practices every day, and we are honored to receive this distinction on behalf of all those we serve.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver emphasized the importance of collaboration in improving maternal and infant health outcomes across the state. “The Indiana Department of Health remains focused on working with healthcare providers to improve outcomes for Hoosier moms and babies. We are grateful to have hospitals across the state support initiatives such as the Indiana Perinatal Levels of Care and obstetrical emergencies training, which have contributed to improvements in both maternal and infant health,” she said.

For the first time in the program’s history, 100% of Indiana’s birthing facilities earned one of two INspire recognitions, highlighting the progress made in addressing key health indicators impacting mothers and infants.

“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Dr. Weaver and her team for their continued partnership to address the critical issue of infant and maternal mortality,” said IHA President Scott B. Tittle. “We are proud to celebrate the Hoosier facilities that have successfully demonstrated these best practices and how far our state has come in the five years since the launch of INspire. Together, we are truly making a difference.”

The Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals across the state.