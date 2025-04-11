Representative Mark Messmer (R-IN) recently voted to support the passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act (H.R. 22) in the U.S. House of Representatives. This legislation ensures that only U.S. citizens can vote in federal elections.

The SAVE Act is necessary so that states and localities across the country will be required to take measures to protect federal elections from fraud and restore trust in the minds of voters that the results are free of foreign interference.

H.R. 22 protects and preserves election integrity by requiring states to obtain proof of citizenship when registering an individual to vote in a federal election. It also requires states to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls.

To read the full text of the bill, click here.