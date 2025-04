In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Lindsay Hochgesang, Wellness Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss April as Parkinsons Awareness Month, and the Rock Steady Boxing courses the Y offers to combat Parkinsons, the new Post-Knee Surgery Program starting in May, and the two different community events happening with the Y on Saturday, April 26th, 2025.

Visit their website to connect with the Tri-County YMCA: https://tricountyymca.org/

https://youtu.be/85KGRzcFILE