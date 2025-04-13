Latest News

Elizabeth “Libby” Blume, age 78, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away Friday, April 11, 2025, at her residence.

She was born February 24, 1947, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to William and Georgia (Poole) Fulkerson, and married Thomas Blume on May 18, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Libby worked as manager of Holiday Laundromat. She loved her cats and raising plants and flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Blume, who passed away September 18, 2021, and one sister, Sue Costello.

Libby is survived by her daughter, Aimee Blume of Evansville, and three brothers, William “Bill” Fulkerson of Stendal, and Michael and James Fulkerson, both of Huntingburg.

Graveside Committal Services for Elizabeth Blume will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Monday, April 14, 2025, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg, with Rev. Biju Thomas officiating. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family online at: www.nassandson.com

On By Celia Neukam

