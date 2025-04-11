Cleon E. Brahm, 88, passed away on April 10, 2025, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Cleon was born on May 23, 1936, in Midway to Anthony and Florence (Weber) Brahm. In 1945, the family moved to St. Meinrad, where one of Cleon’s earliest memories was being on the school playground on May 8, 1945, where he heard the joyful midday pealing of the parish and Archabbey bells, marking the end of World War II in Europe. When he was 16, Cleon met Ann Louise Becher at a CYO function where members raised funds for their organization by bailing scrap paper for the Archabbey. Cleon, smitten from the start, married Ann Louise on August 29, 1953. Together, they had five children: Marian (John) Balbach, Martha (Dennis) Niehaus, Tony (Bonnie) Brahm, Lori (Ray) Balbach, and Terry (Nina) Brahm.

Cleon was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 51 years, Ann Louise, who died in 2004. Cleon was joyfully remarried to Pearline Martin in 2006, but she also preceded him in death on January 6, 2025. Also preceding Cleon in death were four brothers: Leroy (Lucille), Norbert (Nell), Gene (Mildred), and Hank, as well as one grandchild, Cody Brahm. Cleon is survived by two sisters, Mary Faye (Marvin) Welp and Kathy (Harold) Thomas; a sister-in-law, Mickey Smith; and 14 grandchildren: Ryan, Emily, Brandon, Tracy, Amber, Alyssa, Nick, Abbie, Caty, Casey, Jessica, Luke, Connie, and Meridith. Cleon is also survived by 26 great grandchildren.Finally, three stepchildren survive Cleon: Lesa (Greg) Hawes, Steve (Linda) Martin, and Liz (Larry) Englert, as well as seven step-grandchildren, and seven step-great grandchildren.

For 20 years, Cleon worked for the St. Meinrad Archabbey farm until it suspended operations in the early 1973. He then worked for Seifert Construction until his retirement in 2008. After retirement, he did seasonal work for the Spencer County Co-Op in St. Meinrad. In addition to these jobs, Cleon became a licensed auctioneer in 1965, joining his brother Hank as co-owner of the Brahm Brothers Auction Company. Various partners joined the business over the years, but the company was eventually co-owned by Cleon and his son Tony, until Cleon’s death. Cleon thought highly of the people who patroned his auctions, keenly understanding that the customer is always right. Sixty years in the business resulted in Cleon often auctioning the estates of dozens of his deceased, loyal customers, helping rescue countless antique treasures for younger customers. Cleon was a lifetime member of the St. Meinrad Volunteer Fire Department. In this role, Cleon responded to high pressure situations, which led to lifelong relationships and mutual respect for his fellow department members, and a profound connection to the community of St. Meinrad.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 13th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM EDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will also occur on Monday, April 14th from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM /EDT at St. Ferdinand Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Meinrad Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cody Brahm Memorial Scholarship . .

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com