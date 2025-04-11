Latest News

Doris G. Hay, age 71, of Tennyson, passed away at 3:34 a.m., Friday, April 11, 2025, at Heart-to-Heart Hospice House in Evansville.

She was born February 1, 1954, in Evansville, to Gilbert and Mary (Conway) Harris; and was united in marriage to Stan Hay.  Doris was a retired school bus driver for the Warrick County School Corporation.  She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stan Hay; and brother, John Harris.

She is survived by two sons, Brent (Jessica) Hemmer of Tennyson and Kevin (KD) Hemmer of Gentryville; two sisters, Carol Amlingmayer of Pelzer and Linda Lautner of Chander; and by three grandchildren, Paige, Shelby and Riley Hemmer.

A memorial gathering for Doris Hay will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., C.D.T., on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale.  Private burial will take place at a later date.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.raineyfuneralhome.com 

