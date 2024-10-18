*Updated October 17th, 2024*

With Halloween just around the corner, multiple local governments have announced their official trick-or-treating days and times for 2024.

To make for an easier time celebrating the spooky season, here is a list of when these official hours are for the local counties. This list will be kept up to date as more are announced.

Most municipalities recommend residents turn their porch lights on during their town’s official hours if they welcome Trick-or-Treaters. Trick-or-Treaters should also only visit houses with their porch lights on.

The currently announced trick-or-treat hours are:

Daviess County: Oden – 4 to 8 PM on October 31st



Dubois County: Celestine – 6 to 8 PM on October 29th Ferdinand – 5 to 7 PM on October 31st Holland – 5:30 to 8 PM on October 30th Huntingburg – 6 to 8 PM on October 31st Jasper – 6 to 8 PM on October 31st



Gibson County: Princeton – 4 to 8 PM



Martin County: Loogootee – 6 to 8 PM on October 31st (November 1st Rain Date) Shoals – 6 to 9 PM on October 31st



Orange County: French Lick – 5 to 8 PM on October 31st



Perry County: Tell City – 5 to 8 PM on October 31st



Spencer County: Chrisney – 5 to 8 PM on October 31st

