*Updated October 17th, 2024*
With Halloween just around the corner, multiple local governments have announced their official trick-or-treating days and times for 2024.
To make for an easier time celebrating the spooky season, here is a list of when these official hours are for the local counties. This list will be kept up to date as more are announced.
Most municipalities recommend residents turn their porch lights on during their town’s official hours if they welcome Trick-or-Treaters. Trick-or-Treaters should also only visit houses with their porch lights on.
The currently announced trick-or-treat hours are:
- Daviess County:
- Oden – 4 to 8 PM on October 31st
- Dubois County:
- Celestine – 6 to 8 PM on October 29th
- Ferdinand – 5 to 7 PM on October 31st
- Holland – 5:30 to 8 PM on October 30th
- Huntingburg – 6 to 8 PM on October 31st
- Jasper – 6 to 8 PM on October 31st
- Gibson County:
- Princeton – 4 to 8 PM
- Martin County:
- Loogootee – 6 to 8 PM on October 31st (November 1st Rain Date)
- Shoals – 6 to 9 PM on October 31st
- Orange County:
- French Lick – 5 to 8 PM on October 31st
- Perry County:
- Tell City – 5 to 8 PM on October 31st
- Spencer County:
- Chrisney – 5 to 8 PM on October 31st
- Warrick County
- Newburgh – 4 to 8 PM on October 31st
