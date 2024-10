On the morning of Thursday, October 17th, 2024, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a disturbance report for the 12000 block of East Harrison Street in Oakland City.

Upon arrival, officers began an investigation into the incident, and after speaking with all parties involved, 42-year-old, Ryan Logston, of Oakland City, was taken into custody.

Logston was booked into the Gibson County Jail and is facing battery and strangulation charges.