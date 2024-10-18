On Thursday evening, October 17th, Trooper Jon Villanueva was working on Main Street in Huntingburg when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Trooper Villanueva activated his emergency lights and made a traffic stop. Trooper Villanueva spoke to the driver, Adyinson Sotelo Corvea. Sotelo Corvea showed visible signs of impairment. Sotelo Corvea was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for a chemical test and medical clearance. Sotelo Corvea was arrested and transported to the Dubois County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Adyinson Sotelo Corvea, 32, Huntingburg, IN.

OVWI (Prior Conviction) – Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor

Operating W/O Ever Receiving a License – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Jon Villanueva

Assisting Officer– Trooper Austin Collins

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law