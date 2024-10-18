The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) announced the opening of two grants; the Indiana Destination Development Grant and IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant.

The IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant seeks to create community activations of the IN Indiana identifier throughout the state of Indiana. This grant kickstarts creating “Instagrammable” experiences in high-visibility areas of Indiana and adds beauty to Indiana’s rural, urban, and suburban landscapes. This is a matching grant of up to $25,000 to fund signage and placemaking efforts. IDDC will allocate up to $100,000 for this program with total expenditure based on the quality of applications received.

The Indiana Destination Development Grant seeks to fund high-impact projects that raise Indiana’s capacity for attracting visitors and providing new and unique tourism experiences while enhancing the quality of life for residents. This grant helps to enhance and create new tourism assets that will attract out-of-state visitors while fostering industry collaboration. This is a matching grant of between $50,000 and $250,000. IDDC will allocate $250,000 for this program.

The IDDC is now accepting applications for both grants and the deadline to submit is February 7th, 2025, at 4 PM ET. All entities are eligible to apply for the Indiana Destination Development Grant. Entities eligible to apply for the IN Indiana Placemaking Grant are limited to municipalities, counties, communities, destination marketing organizations, Mainstreet organizations, and chambers of commerce.

For more information on guidelines and timelines, go to visitindiana.com/about-iddc/for-industry-partners/awards-grants.