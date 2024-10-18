Vincennes University has announced details for its 2024 annual Innovative Teaching Summit.

The Innovative Teaching Summit, established in 2017 to honor the memory of Dr. Phillip M. Summers, aims to connect educators from all levels of education and provide opportunities to share ideas and strategies related to supporting underserved populations, STEM, technology tools, virtual and blended learning, and more.

The summit will have virtual sessions on October 21st, from 9 AM to 2 PM, with recordings of it available to view, and in-person sessions on October 25th from 8:30 AM to 4 PM at the Jefferson Student Union located at 1401 Chestnut Street in Vincennes.

The in-person sessions will feature multiple speakers during the day’s schedule. From 9 to 10:30 a.m. ET at the Jefferson Student Union, located at 1401 North Chestnut Street in Vincennes, Keynote speaker Brenny Kummer will present “Let’s Go On an Edventure: Navigating Obstacles and Charting a Course to Innovation with Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Educational Technology.”

At Updike Hall, Room 229, located at 1251 North Chestnut Street in Vincennes, from 10:40 to 11:25 AM ET the topic “English as a Second Language Internship Initiative” will be covered. Indiana K-12 school corporations often require more support for students with English as a Second Language (ESL). Many buildings do not have the number of trained professionals needed to support ESL students successfully. While many local school corporations require additional support, universities often house students knowledgeable about teaching ESL but need professional development opportunities to help them reach the next stage in their career goals. This presentation focuses on one project dedicated to assisting both K-12 ESL students and college students by creating and operating a semester-long ESL internship program.

A presentation on AI and Children’s Literature will also be given from 10:40 to 11:25 AM ET at the Technology Center, Auditorium, located at 1300 North Chestnut Street in Vincennes.

To learn more about the summit or register to attend, visit connect.vinu.edu/register/InnovativeTeachingSummit2024