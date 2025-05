The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County is set to host an invasives and plant ID walk at the Dubois County Fairgrounds.

This walk is planned to take place on May 13th, 2025, at 6 PM EST, and is an opportunity to learn about local nature, invasive plants, and what the coalition is all about.

For more information, email ISACDuboisCounty@gmail.com, or call 812-482-1171, extension 3.