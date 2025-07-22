In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mallory Humbert, Camille Woolston, and Laura Grammer, with the Jasper Strassenfest Committee, to discuss the upcoming Jasper Strassenfest Pageant, taking place this Saturday, as well as the upcoming Live Entertainment Events at the Strassenfest, and the German Heritage events that bring the entire festival together.

The 2025 Jasper Strassenfest takes place July 31 – August 3, 2025, in Downtown Jasper, Indiana.

Be sure to plan your Strassenfest today: https://jasperstrassenfest.org/

https://youtu.be/wl4O5-TvbBs