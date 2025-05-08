PIER Group, a Jasper-based leading IT and cybersecurity solutions provider for higher education and healthcare, is celebrating multiple national recognitionions. CEO Amy Williams has been honored with a series of prestigious accolades spotlighting her leadership and PIER Group’s rising prominence in the tech sector.​

Recent awards include:

Williams and PIER Group were recently named to the Women Presidents Organization’s (WPO) “50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies ” list, a global ranking that celebrates dynamic women entrepreneurs transforming industries and communities.​ Amy is one of the few tech CEOs on the list and one of the only honorees from the Midwest.

PIER Group was recognized on CRN's esteemed Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list for 2025. This exclusive list showcases influential women whose vision and expertise are reshaping the IT channel landscape.

The company was also named to CRN's prestigious Tech Elite 250 list, acknowledging IT providers with the highest levels of technical certifications and partnerships.​

PIER Group was also a finalist for Tech Company of the Year in the 2025 TechPoint Mira Awards, Indiana’s premier technology and innovation honors program. The nomination highlights PIER Group’s rapid growth, innovation, and strategic leadership across large-scale IT and cybersecurity projects nationwide.​

Founded in 2018, PIER Group has quickly established itself as a trusted technology partner for R1 and R2 research universities, large hospital systems, and major public institutions across the United States. The company specializes in secure, high-performance network infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions, and expert consulting services tailored to mission-critical environments.​

For more information about PIER Group, visit piergroup.com.