If you’re looking for weekend plans, head to the Square in Jasper this Saturday, May 10, for “Music on Main.” Local musician Conner Loveless will perform live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Astra corner, adding a lively soundtrack to your downtown experience.

While enjoying the music, take part in the “Daisies Downtown” Mother’s Day event hosted by the Downtown Jasper Merchants. Shoppers can pick up a card from participating businesses and earn a flower stem with each purchase made during the week. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., stems can be redeemed for a bouquet in the southeast corner of the Square near Chocolate Bliss.

Families can also stop by a free kids craft station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to create cards or bookmarks for Mom—no purchase necessary.

“Music on Main” takes place every Saturday in April through June from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Jasper.