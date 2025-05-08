Latest News

Music on Main Continues This Saturday with Conner Loveless Brittany Scherzer Named Marketing Manager at Springs Valley Bank & Trust Nomination Deadline Nears for 2025 ATHENA Award Honoring Women Leaders in Dubois County Pollinator Walk Set for June 26 at West Boggs Park Huntingburg Summer Program Offers Eight Weeks of Fun for Kids Ages 5–13

If you’re looking for weekend plans, head to the Square in Jasper this Saturday, May 10, for “Music on Main.” Local musician Conner Loveless will perform live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Astra corner, adding a lively soundtrack to your downtown experience.

While enjoying the music, take part in the “Daisies Downtown” Mother’s Day event hosted by the Downtown Jasper Merchants. Shoppers can pick up a card from participating businesses and earn a flower stem with each purchase made during the week. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., stems can be redeemed for a bouquet in the southeast corner of the Square near Chocolate Bliss.

Families can also stop by a free kids craft station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to create cards or bookmarks for Mom—no purchase necessary.

“Music on Main” takes place every Saturday in April through June from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Jasper.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post