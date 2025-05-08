Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has promoted Brittany Scherzer to the role of Marketing Manager. A native of the area, Scherzer graduated from Heritage Hills High School and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design from the University of Southern Indiana.

She resides in Ferdinand with her husband, Heath, and their three children. Alongside her professional work, Scherzer volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) in Dubois County.

In her new role, Scherzer will lead the bank’s marketing efforts with a focus on creativity, relationship-driven strategies, and community impact. Springs Valley SEVP and COO Dianna Land praised her leadership and dedication to both customers and the communities the bank serves.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is headquartered in French Lick and operates multiple locations throughout Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange Counties. For more information, visit www.svbt.bank.