Time is running out to submit your nomination for the 2025 ATHENA Award, which honors outstanding female leaders in Dubois County. Nominations are due by June 10 and can be downloaded at www.duboiscountyrotary.com.

The winner will be celebrated at the ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet on September 17 at the Huntingburg Event Center. This year’s event will feature Olympic swimmer Lilly King as keynote speaker and recognize the impactful work of women in the community.

Past honorees include Jane Chappell, Tonya Heim, Dr. Tracy Lorey, and 2024 recipient Jodi Routson. For more information, email rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com.