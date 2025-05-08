Nature enthusiasts are invited to join the Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA) for a free Pollinator Walk at West Boggs Park on Thursday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. Participants will explore the park’s prairie plantings and learn about native wildflowers and their role in supporting pollinators and wildlife.

Guest speaker Olivia Fry, representing Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever, will guide the walk and share insights on identifying local plants. The event will begin at the Cedarwood Shelter, just inside the park entrance. While the event itself is free, regular park entry fees ($7/day) apply for those planning to stay and enjoy additional amenities.

The walk will last approximately one hour and cover a short distance, but attendees should dress for outdoor conditions, including uneven terrain and exposure to sun, insects, and tall grass.

Native wildflowers in bloom at West Boggs Park.

Photo by Emily Finch

No RSVP is required. Questions can be directed to Emily Finch at 812-329-0048 or Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net. West Boggs Park is located just north of Loogootee at 16117 US-231. More park details are available at www.westboggs.com. The event is supported by the Martin and Daviess County Soil and Water Conservation Districts with funding in part from a Clean Water Indiana grant. Learn more about invasive species at www.daviesscoswcd.com/invasive-species. More information about the event can be found here.