The City of Huntingburg Parks & Recreation Summer Program is an exciting eight-week experience open to all children ages 5 to 13, regardless of where they live. Centered at Huntingburg City Park, the program offers a variety of fun, skill-building activities, opportunities to make new friends, and enriching experiences, including several field trips throughout the summer. It will take place on weekdays beginning Monday, June 2, 2025, through Friday, July 25, 2025.

Program Hours & Locations:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Huntingburg City Park (1009 E 1st Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542)

Fridays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Huntingburg City Park

Tuesdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Teen Outback (507 N Main St, Huntingburg, IN 47542)

Important note for Thursday’s:

If your child is not participating in the scheduled trip on Thursday, please do not bring them to the park, as staff will not be on site.

Every Monday and Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., participants will enjoy swimming at the Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool. For Park and Rec participants, admission is $4 per visit, or families can purchase a coupon book of 20 entries for $60. Due to the 4th of July holiday, Park & Rec will not be held on Friday, July 4.

The cost is $35 per participant for the first two siblings and $20 for each additional sibling. Additional fees may apply for various field trips. Field trip fees are non-refundable.

Program registration will take place on two dates: Sunday, May 18 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Wednesday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the East Shelter House at Huntingburg City Park. The Parks & Recreation Summer Program Manager is Allison Bieker.

For questions or for more information please call Huntingburg City Hall at (812)683-2211