The Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association, in collaboration with Riah Jane & Co, has made the announcement of their participation in the Fourth-annual “Pink Friday” small business shopping event. Set for November 22nd, 2024, this distinctive event promises a fresh take on the conventional Black Friday experience, urging consumers to #ShopSmallFirst.

While Black Friday traditionally dominates the retail landscape, Pink Friday aims to redirect attention to the exceptional offerings of small businesses like Riah Jane & Co and the Greater Downtown Jasper Businesses. The mission of Pink Friday is to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of local businesses to our communities.

Participating Downtown Jasper Businesses will proudly showcase a distinctive Pink Friday “Shop Small First” window cling and pink balloons, symbolizing their active involvement in this shopping event. To explore the full spectrum of shopping options, customers can visit the official Pink Friday in Downtown Jasper Facebook event page for more information.

To add to the holiday spirit, there will be greenery from Green Thumb available for purchase downtown, and The Next Chapter will be serving up hot chocolate available for purchase to keep you cozy as you shop.

Customers can also visit the official Pink Friday website at shopthebestboutiques.com. The website features an interactive map with details about participating stores, exclusive deals, and helpful gift guides to aid shoppers in finding the perfect gifts for their loved ones. Stay updated by following the #ShopSmallFirst hashtag on social media.

For more information about the Pink Friday event, customers are encouraged to reach out to their local businesses for store hours and to follow the Pink Friday in Downtown Jasper event page on Facebook.