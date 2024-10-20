Donna J. Mehling, age 92, of Huntingburg, Indiana, lived a long and blessed life with lots of loving family and friends, passed from this earthly life on October 18, 2024, to join many of them with our Lord in heaven.

Born to Raymond and Leona (Fuhs) Birk in Princeton, Indiana, on November 5, 1931. She graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1949. She loved people. Donna was employed at G.C. Murphy for 26 years and at Holiday Foods for 21 years when she retired as “that smiling check out lady”. Her feeling was that maybe her smile was the only one these customers saw all week.

She met her husband, Othmar “Ots” Mehling, at a dance one Sunday night and they danced through 61 years of marriage. Donna loved to travel especially to historical places. She and Ots spent several vacations traveling across the country with her brother, Bill Birk, and his wife, Doris. She also loved to watch television and read. Someone bought her 250 books some time ago so she had stacks to read.

Donna loved good music. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a member of the choir for many years and was also a cantor in church and eucharistic minister. Donna was a past regent of The Daughters of Isabella and past president of St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality.

Donna is survived by two sisters, Carolee Taylor of Evansville and Martha (Larry) Schmitt of Kansas; caregivers, niece Doris Hopf-Klem and husband Mike of Jasper; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ots; her parents, Raymond Birk and Leona Backmeyer; and a brother, Bill Birk.

Visitation for Donna Mehling will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg; and also at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday. A parish rosary will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 23rd, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.