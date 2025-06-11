Dubois Strong has introduced a new Micro-Loan Program aimed at supporting small businesses in Dubois County with low-cost, high-impact capital. Backed by funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Grant, the program offers small business loans of up to $5,000 at a fixed interest rate.

This initiative is a new feature of the broader Enterprise Loan Fund managed by Dubois Strong, which provides competitive-rate loans to help create or retain jobs in the community. The Micro-Loan Program specifically targets entrepreneurs and small business owners seeking funds for upgrades such as supplies, inventory, payroll, marketing, working capital, renovations, and more.

To date, the Enterprise Loan Fund has issued approximately $765,000 through 25 standard loans and an additional 13 COVID emergency loans. Both the Enterprise and Micro-Loan programs are designed to reinvest back into the community, sustaining long-term economic growth.

Applications are available online at www.duboisstrong.com/enterprise-loan-fund, or in person at the Dubois Strong office located in the CTIM Building, Room 140, on the Vincennes University Jasper campus. For more information, call 812-482-9650 or email success@duboisstrong.com.

Dubois Strong serves as Dubois County’s economic development organization, focused on supporting entrepreneurs and business expansion through access to capital, training, networking, and development tools.