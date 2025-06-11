Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has announced that Human Resources Manager Cara Cote has successfully completed the Graduate School of Banking Human Resource Management School.

The program, completed on May 2, 2025, represents a significant professional milestone for Cote, who expressed appreciation for the support of her team and the company’s investment in employee development. The achievement is expected to further strengthen the bank’s HR practices and leadership initiatives.

Cote is a 2011 graduate of Springs Valley High School in French Lick, Indiana, and earned her Esthetician license from Ideal Beauty Academy. She currently resides in Paoli with her husband, Matt, and their two children, Lilly and Amelia.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company operates in Dubois, Daviess, Gibson, and Orange counties, offering a full range of financial services. The bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Additional information about the bank and its services is available at www.svbt.bank.