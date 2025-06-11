The intersection of 1200 East and 1050 North in Spencer County is now closed to all traffic due to a culvert replacement project. The closure began on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and will remain in place until further notice.

This infrastructure project is aimed at improving drainage and enhancing roadway safety in the area. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and follow all posted detour signs during the construction period.

Local authorities appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as crews work to complete the project safely and efficiently. For ongoing updates, residents are encouraged to follow official communications from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office or the Spencer County Highway Department.