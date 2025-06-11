Latest News

Daviess Community Hospital Launches 2025 Community Health Needs Survey Dubois Strong Launches Micro-Loan Program to Boost Small Businesses Cara Cote of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Completes Graduate School of Banking HR Management Program Intersection of 1200 East and 1050 North Closed for Culvert Replacement in Spencer County Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club to Participate in 2025 ARRL Field Day in Ferdinand

The intersection of 1200 East and 1050 North in Spencer County is now closed to all traffic due to a culvert replacement project. The closure began on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and will remain in place until further notice.

This infrastructure project is aimed at improving drainage and enhancing roadway safety in the area. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes and follow all posted detour signs during the construction period.

Local authorities appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as crews work to complete the project safely and efficiently. For ongoing updates, residents are encouraged to follow official communications from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office or the Spencer County Highway Department.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post