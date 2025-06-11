The Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club (PVARC) will participate in the 2025 ARRL Field Day event, a 24-hour emergency preparedness exercise recognized nationwide. The event begins at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, and continues through 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 29, at the upper shelter house in 18th Street Park, Ferdinand, Indiana.

ARRL Field Day is the largest on-air amateur radio operating event in North America. Each year, more than 35,000 amateur radio operators from across the United States and Canada set up temporary stations—many powered by emergency sources like generators, solar panels, or batteries—to simulate conditions during a major disaster when conventional communication might fail.

The public is invited to observe local amateur radio operators in action as they establish contact with other operators across the country and around the world. Visitors are welcome to try out the equipment and learn more about how amateur radio plays a crucial role in emergency response and community support.

PVARC represents amateur radio enthusiasts from Crawford, Dubois, Martin, Pike, and Spencer counties. The club’s mission is to foster education and interest in amateur radio throughout the Patoka River Valley. Monthly meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. ET in the Hickory Room of the Jasper Public Library, and the public is welcome to attend.

More information about ARRL Field Day—including a searchable map of over 1,000 participating sites nationwide—is available at www.arrl.org/field-day-locator. For local event details or to learn how to become a licensed amateur radio operator, contact the PVARC at mvogler1@frontier.com.