Today, the Indiana State Fair unveiled the second wave of its 2025 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, August 1-17 (Fair is closed on Mondays). The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. The lineup each year consists of some of music’s most legendary and diverse acts and this year is no exception. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise. Discount tickets can be purchased for the 2025 Indiana State Fair today at indianastatefair.com/ .

The 2025 lineup, so far, for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair include:

Three Dog Night – Friday, August 1

Disney Throwback DJ Night – Saturday, August 2

Max McNown – Sunday, August 3*

Babyface – Wednesday, August 6

America – Thursday, August 7*

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers – Friday, August 8

107.1 Radio Latina: Latin Day presents Banda Troyana – Tuesday, August 12*

Phil Vassar & Lonestar (co-headline 6pm show) – Thursday, August 14*

(co-headline 6pm show) Melissa Etheridge – Friday, August 15

*newly added

As title sponsor of the Free Stage, the Hoosier Lottery is inviting fairgoers 18 or older to enter the free myLOTTERY Indiana State Fair $35,000 Giveaway. Six winners will receive six State Fair tickets, a parking pass, $300 in Fair Bucks, the opportunity to take in a concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, and a Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack. Plus, in recognition of the Hoosier Lottery’s 35th Anniversary, one Grand Prize winner will participate in a live promotion on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage for a chance to win up to $35,000! Enter by signing up to become a myLOTTERY member or confirming your existing account at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 3, 2025. Promotional odds are dependent upon the number of entries received.

There is a limited amount of reserved viewing area tickets available now for the concerts. The 2025 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, August 1 and runs through August 17, when you can enjoy The Greatest 15 Days of Summer at this iconic Hoosier tradition. For more information, please visit I ndianaStatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and X. The Indiana State Fair will be highlighted by its 2025 theme “Soundtrack of Summer,” presented by Get Prepared Indiana .

2025 Artist Bios:

Three Dog Night

This legendary pop-rock band dominated the charts between 1969 and 1974, with no other group having more top 10 hits. Three Dog Night has maintained and grown their audience, adapting to new music technology and continuing to tour yearly, giving fans new and old the chance to experience their dynamic performances of their classic hits as well as several new songs. Marking nearly 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to captivate audiences.

Max McNown

Max McNown creates the kind of songs that perfectly soundtrack our most intimate moments: times of intense heartache and tremendous loss, immense upheaval, and life-changing revelation. Within just a year of teaching himself to play guitar, the Oregon-bred, Nashville-based musician turned out three EPs spotlighting his emotionally potent yet nuanced lyrics—an element beautifully displayed on his breakout single “A Lot More Free,” a track that landed on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and greatly expanded his grassroots following. Anchored in the charmingly warm vocal presence he partly honed by busking at the beach in Southern California, McNown’s debut album Wandering brings an even deeper sense of purpose to his songwriting—and, in turn, reveals his extraordinary capacity to ease the mind and strengthen the soul.

DJ Throwback Disney Night

Disney Lovers, 90s Kids, or anyone who just wants to “Let It Go…”: You’re officially invited to BE OUR GUEST. Experience the magic while we spin your favorite Disney tracks. Get ready to sing your heart out to “Circle Of Life,” “Under The Sea,” and “Zero to Hero.” Don’t worry – we’re also throwing in the classics from the iconic Mouseketeers: Britney, Miley, Jonas Brothers, Demi, and more. If they were on the Disney channel, they’re on our DJ panel. Costumes encouraged! Bring your prince charming, evil queens, and fairy godmothers. You’ll want to make this a part of your world.

Babyface

Indianapolis native Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds is a 13-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history. He is the only producer to win the ‘Producer of the Year’ category four times, a record he holds to this day. Kenny is also co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of artists like Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast, and P!nk.

America

America, the perennial classic rock favorite, is celebrating its 55th Anniversary with powerful performances. America became a global household name and paved the way with an impressive string of hits following the success of their first #1 single, “A Horse With No Name”. Their best-known tunes, “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross The River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair”, were all cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio. The combination of melodic pop-rock and folk-jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms, and impressionistic lyric imagery contrasted well with other more traditional country-rock leanings and highly personal lyrics.

Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers

Bill Murray, award-winning American actor, comedian, and writer, will perform with the Blood Brothers, a musical collaboration featuring artists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, for a series of shows in 2025. This tour will showcase their performances, blending Murray’s unique charm with classic rock music. The concerts promise to be an engaging experience, connecting audiences through shared appreciation for music.

Bill Murray and the dynamic duo guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, along with Bluesman Jimmy Vivino, have come together and created “Bill Murray & his Blood Brothers.” In September of 2024. Murray, the award-winning American actor, comedian, and writer has been part of the music scene on numerous occasions. Over the years, Murray has performed at events such as Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Festival, John Prine & The Steeldrivers at the Grand Ole Opry and Love Rocks NYC at The Beacon Theatre. During his years on “Saturday Night Live,” Murray portrayed Nick the Lounge Singer and entertained guests with songs like “Brandy” and most famously “Star Wars.” Zito and Castiglia are true “Blood Brothers” in life and in the music they have created collectively. Zito is a Nine-time Blues Music Award Winner Castiglia is a five-time BMA winner. Each won awards in the Blues Rock Artist of the Year category as well as the BMA for Blues Rock Album of the Year for their independent works. Vivino has been around the music business for twenty plus years and is best known for serving as Conan O’Brien’s musical director, guitarist, and bandleader. Vivino released ‘Gonna Be 2 Of Those Days’ on February 14, 2025. He also plays select dates with Canned Heat and the successful Beatles tribute band The Fab Faux.

107.1 Radio Latina: Latin Day presents Banda Troyana

WEDJ is a Danville and Indianapolis-based radio station that broadcasts in a regional Mexican format. Latino, regional Mexican music group Banda Troyana is from Mexico. Brass and wind instruments, as well as conventional Mexican folk rhythms, are prominent in their music. They have established themselves as mainstays in the Mexican music scene with their enticing melodies and deep lyrics. Their music has strong roots in the customs of their own land but also combines modern elements for a distinctive sound that appeals to a wide audience. Banda Troyana’s music is frequently characterized as vivacious, passionate, and energetic with a strong emphasis on storytelling.

Phil Vassar

Raised in a home filled with music, Phil Vassar’s eclectic roots laid the foundation for his remarkable career. Now celebrating the 25th anniversary of his breakout hit “Just Another Day in Paradise,” the piano-pounding powerhouse is embarking on his “25 Years of Paradise” Tour. With nine albums, 10 No.1 hits, and 27 Top 40 tracks, Vassar’s signature songs like “Carlene” and “Six-Pack Summer” continue to resonate. His live shows—featuring hits and covers of musical icons—are known for their energy and spontaneity. Vassar has performed around the world and shared the stage with legends like Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson.

Lonestar

Known for blending heartfelt storytelling with a polished pop-country sound, Lonestar has left an indelible mark on the genre, boasting a staggering 22 top ten singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including 10 that reached No. 1. Their meteoric rise began in 1995 with the top 5 single “Tequila Talking,” followed by No. 1 hits like the rock-tinged “No News,” “Come Cryin’ to Me,” and “Everything’s Changed.” With more than 10.5 million records sold worldwide, Lonestar stands as one of country music’s most enduring and influential bands, continuing to inspire fans with their heartfelt hits and musical legacy.

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the rock scene with her 1988 debut, earning her first Grammy® in 1992. Her 1993 breakthrough album, Yes I Am, delivered hits like “I’m the Only One” and the Grammy®-winning “Come to My Window.” Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy vocals, Etheridge has remained a powerful presence for decades. She won an Academy® Award for “I Need to Wake Up” from An Inconvenient Truth and inspired many with her 2005 Grammy® performance during cancer treatment. Recent releases include Memphis Rock & Soul, The Medicine Show, and One Way Out. In 2020, she founded The Etheridge Foundation for opioid treatment research. Her acclaimed one-woman Broadway show, My Window, premiered in 2022, followed by the 2024 docuseries and album I’m Not Broken, recorded at Topeka Correctional Facility.

# # #

About the Indiana State Fair:

The Indiana State Fair, known as the state’s premier multi-day event, is a vibrant celebration of the Hoosier spirit and agricultural legacy. Over 15 exciting days, it unites communities across Indiana to honor the state’s unique identity and welcomes visitors from far and wide. Renowned for its top-notch entertainment, spotlight on 4-H youth, engaging agricultural education programs, modern facilities, and an array of delicious fare, the Indiana State Fair has been a treasured tradition for Hoosiers for over a century. The 2025 Indiana State Fair takes place from August 1st to August 17th (closed Mondays). For comprehensive event information, ticket details, and attractions, be sure to visit our official website at indianastatefair.com/ .

About the Hoosier Lottery:

For 35 years, the Hoosier Lottery has championed play and the power of it to do more: for players, communities and the state of Indiana. Hoosier Lottery distributions have benefited every county throughout Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery has contributed more than $7.7 billion to good causes, including $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions and $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund annually. The Hoosier Lottery has earned World Lottery Association Level 4 Certification for achieving the highest level of responsible gaming. To learn more about the Hoosier Lottery, visit HoosierLottery.com/GivingBack and follow on Facebook, Instagram and X.