Attorney General Todd Rokita applauded the Indiana Court of Appeals for upholding the conviction of Holly J. Terry for Level 1 felony dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

On October 4, 2021, Terry supplied drugs laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl to Melinda Duncan in Muncie, Indiana, causing Duncan’s death from acute mixed drug intoxication.

The prosecution presented compelling evidence, including text messages arranging the drug deal, cellphone location data tracing Terry’s travel from a known drug market in Trotwood, Ohio, to Duncan’s home, and Terry’s own recorded statements admitting to drug dealing.

The Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court’s decisions to admit a forensic toxicology report, which identified fentanyl as the primary cause of Duncan’s death, and testimony about Terry’s prior drug transactions with the victim.

These rulings were deemed appropriate, highlighting Terry’s role as a supplier and her financial motive in the drug trade.

The court decision can be found below.