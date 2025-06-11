Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) has launched its 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) survey and is encouraging residents throughout southwestern Indiana to participate. As a 501(c)(3) not‑for‑profit health system, DCH completes a CHNA every three years to ensure its programs, services and outreach reflect the priorities of the people it serves.

“This survey is how we listen to our community in a meaningful, measurable way,” said Angie Steiner, Director of Patient Experience at DCH. “Your feedback points us toward the greatest challenges, especially for vulnerable and under‑represented neighbors, and it guides the solutions we build together.”

The online survey is available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole at https://dchosp.co/chna25 and is open through July 31, 2025. It takes fewer than 10 minutes to complete. Paper copies are available at the hospital’s main‑lobby front desk for anyone who prefers a printed version.

Responses are anonymous and will be analyzed to create DCH’s next Community Health Needs Assessment Report. The findings will shape new outreach initiatives, strengthen existing services and help the hospital stay at the forefront of identifying and addressing local health needs.

“We are committed to aligning our care with the real, everyday needs of patients and families,” Steiner said. “When you take the survey, you give us the insight we need to make health care more accessible, effective and community‑centered.”

For more information, contact Daviess Community Hospital Marketing at (812) 254‑2760. If you have questions or experience any issues with the survey, please reach out to Steiner at asteiner@dchosp.org or (812) 254‑8858.