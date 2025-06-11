The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced traffic changes for continued work on U.S. 41 in Vanderburgh County. These traffic changes are a result of ongoing work by INDOT contractor E&B Paving to reconstruct U.S. 41 in Evansville between Diamond Avenue and The Lloyd Expressway.

Beginning on or around June 17th, the changes are as follows:

Crews will re-open the U.S. 41 approach from Virginia Avenue. This approach has been closed due to reconstruction

The recently completed southbound U.S. 41 lanes will be re-opened. Traffic will shift into the new roadway. However, traffic will remain restricted to two lanes of travel in both directions as work continues. Following the opening, left turns will be allowed from U.S. 41.

Crews will close the U.S. 41 southbound ramp to State Road 62 (Lloyd Expressway) westbound for reconstruction work. This work is expected to take three weeks to complete, depending on the weather. Motorists are asked to utilize the interchange as a detour to access State Road 62.

State Road 66 (Lloyd Expressway) westbound on-ramp to U.S. 41 southbound will be closed for reconstruction. This work is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on the weather. The detour for this project is U.S. 41 northbound to Diamond Avenue to U.S. 41 southbound.

Additional information will be provided by INDOT as work progresses. Overall, work on U.S. 41 reconstruction is expected to be completed by the beginning of September, weather permitting.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

Motorists can receive updates and additional information from INDOT Southwest via Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).