Jaye Ann Buse, age 60, of Holland, passed away on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at UofL Health – Jewish Hospital.

Born on April 6, 1965, in Huntingburg, Indiana, she was the daughter of John Hufnagel and Dorothy (Harper) Elliott. On November 26, 1988, she was united in marriage to Allen Buse at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland.

Jaye was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend who cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling to Gatlinburg, crafting, cross-stitching, and shopping for shoes and purses. A passionate supporter of IU Women’s Basketball, Jaye also loved watching a variety of sports. She was known for her compassionate nature and generous heart, always caring deeply for her friends and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Hufnagel; her stepfather, Joe Dan Elliott; her sister, Pam Hufnagel; her nephew, Adam Hufnagel; her sister-in-law, Paula Hufnagel; her father-in-law, Henry Buse; and her mother-in-law, Willma Buse

Survivors include her husband, Allen Buse of Holland; two children, Jordan Buse of Holland and Jaylen (Kreig) Oxley of Elberfeld; her mother, Dorothy Elliott of Greenville; two siblings, Jon Hufnagel of Indianapolis and Jane (Greg) Kerley of Greenville; and two beloved grandchildren, Jace and Taytum Oxley. She is also survived by a large and loving extended family and a close-knit circle of friends, all of whom were touched by her kindness, warmth, and enduring love.

A funeral service for Jaye Ann Buse will be held at 4:30 p.m., E.D.T., on Monday, June 16, 2025, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland, with Pastor Daniel Landin officiating. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery.

Visitation will take place at the church prior to the service, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., E.D.T. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.