The Shoals community is proud to present the 40th Annual Shoals Catfish Festival, a long-standing summer tradition filled with fun, food, and festivities. From Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6, residents and visitors alike can enjoy four packed days of entertainment and family-friendly activities in the heart of Shoals.

CONTINUING EVENTS (All Festival Days)
Flea Market – Main Street

Men’s Softball & Kickball Tournaments – Ball Park

Bridge Fishing Contest – On the Bridge

Note: Festival events are subject to change or cancellation.

THURSDAY, JULY 3
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM – County Museum Open at the Old Courthouse

5:00 PM – Business Decorating Contest (Sponsored by Shoals Lions Club)

6:00 PM – Men’s Softball and Kickball Tournaments Begin at Ball Park

6:00 PM – Kids & Chalk on Sidewalk (In front of C&C Draperies, Main Street; sponsored by Tri Kappa)

6:30 PM – Benefit Auction at the Fire Station (Sponsored by Graber Auctions; food/drinks available for purchase from Shoals High School Class of 2027)

FRIDAY, JULY 4
7:00 AM – Bridge Fishing Contest resumes on the Bridge

7:30 AM – 5K Catfish Walk at Ball Park

8:00 AM – 5K Catfish Run at Ball Park

1:00 PM – Egg Toss (In front of Post Office; sponsored by Edward Jones Investments)

2:00 PM – Big Catfish Winners Announced at H&H Hometown Hardware

5:00 PM – Horseshoe Tournament at the Boat Landing

6:00 PM – Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot

6:15 PM – Opening Ceremonies on the Main Stage

Welcome by Chairperson Audra P. Deckard

Posting of the Colors by American Legion Post 61

Pledge of Allegiance

National Anthem performed by Judith Montgomery

6:30 PM – Pageants and Contests Begin:

Little Firecrackers

Little Miss

Pre-Teen

Junior Miss

CATFISH FESTIVAL QUEEN

8:00 PM – Live Music: Puking Buzzards take the stage

10:00 PM – Great Catfish Festival Fireworks Display at Ball Park

SATURDAY, JULY 5
7:00 AM – Bridge Fishing Contest Continues

8:30 AM – Basketball Tournament at Ball Park

9:00 AM – Pickleball Tournament at Ball Park

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM – County Museum Open at Old Courthouse

10:00 AM – Bike Show at Old Jay C Building (Judging from Noon to 2 PM; sponsored by Martin Co. ABATE)

10:00 AM – Old Time Tent Meeting resumes at Bailey Bros. Lot

10:30 AM – Catfish Festival Parade (Grand Marshal: Larry Shaw)

1:00 PM – Texas Hold’em at American Legion (Sponsored by Post 61)

2:00 PM – Kiddie Tractor Pull (Front of Post Office; sponsored by Shoals FFA & Martin Co. 4-H)

2:00 PM – Indiana Historic Pathways presentation at Shoals United Methodist Church

“Shoals as the Crossroads,” presented by Glenda Ferguson

2:45 PM – Live Music: The Unashamed Band on the Stage

3:00 PM – Baby Show (0–12 months) – CRC Building

3:30 PM – Baby Show (13–24 months) – CRC Building

6:00 PM – Gospel Singing with Faith, Robert Sullivan, and Judith Montgomery

6:00 PM – Old Time Tent Meeting continues at Bailey Bros. Lot

8:00 PM – Live Music: The Dirty Vandals (Indianapolis-based party rock band covering hits from the 80s–2000s)

SUNDAY, JULY 6
9:00 AM – Volleyball Tournament at Ball Park

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM – County Museum Open at Old Courthouse

1:00 PM – Pie Baking Contest at St. Mary’s Church Hall

Judging begins at 3:30 PM

Sponsored by Dover Hill Christian Union Church Ladies

2:00 PM – Catfish Cookin’ Contest (East Side of Post Office; sponsored by The Shoals News)

Cooking begins at 2:00 PM

FESTIVAL FOOD OPTIONS
Catfish Stand – Shoals Lions Club (Thursday, July 3 only; 11:00 AM–2:00 PM)

Ham & Beans – Senior Citizens Center (Thursday, July 3 only; 11:00 AM–2:00 PM)

Pork Barbecue – St. Mary’s Church Hall (Saturday, July 5, after parade)

Brisket Dinner – Cornerstone Community Church (Friday & Saturday, July 4–5; 1:00 PM–7:00 PM)

Baked Goods & Crafts – County Museum (Thursday, July 3; hosted by Friends of Waggoner’s Chapel)

Coney Dogs & Yard Sale – Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall (Saturday, July 5; 8:00 AM–4:00 PM)

Cold Drinks, Concessions, and More – Main Street, Ball Park, Eagles Lodge, and Local Businesses

Come celebrate Shoals’ unique heritage — known for Catfish and Gypsum — and enjoy a weekend full of small-town hospitality, timeless traditions, and exciting entertainment for all ages.

