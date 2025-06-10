The Shoals community is proud to present the 40th Annual Shoals Catfish Festival, a long-standing summer tradition filled with fun, food, and festivities. From Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6, residents and visitors alike can enjoy four packed days of entertainment and family-friendly activities in the heart of Shoals.
CONTINUING EVENTS (All Festival Days)
Flea Market – Main Street
Men’s Softball & Kickball Tournaments – Ball Park
Bridge Fishing Contest – On the Bridge
Note: Festival events are subject to change or cancellation.
THURSDAY, JULY 3
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM – County Museum Open at the Old Courthouse
5:00 PM – Business Decorating Contest (Sponsored by Shoals Lions Club)
6:00 PM – Men’s Softball and Kickball Tournaments Begin at Ball Park
6:00 PM – Kids & Chalk on Sidewalk (In front of C&C Draperies, Main Street; sponsored by Tri Kappa)
6:30 PM – Benefit Auction at the Fire Station (Sponsored by Graber Auctions; food/drinks available for purchase from Shoals High School Class of 2027)
FRIDAY, JULY 4
7:00 AM – Bridge Fishing Contest resumes on the Bridge
7:30 AM – 5K Catfish Walk at Ball Park
8:00 AM – 5K Catfish Run at Ball Park
1:00 PM – Egg Toss (In front of Post Office; sponsored by Edward Jones Investments)
2:00 PM – Big Catfish Winners Announced at H&H Hometown Hardware
5:00 PM – Horseshoe Tournament at the Boat Landing
6:00 PM – Old Time Tent Meeting at Bailey Bros. Lot
6:15 PM – Opening Ceremonies on the Main Stage
Welcome by Chairperson Audra P. Deckard
Posting of the Colors by American Legion Post 61
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem performed by Judith Montgomery
6:30 PM – Pageants and Contests Begin:
Little Firecrackers
Little Miss
Pre-Teen
Junior Miss
CATFISH FESTIVAL QUEEN
8:00 PM – Live Music: Puking Buzzards take the stage
10:00 PM – Great Catfish Festival Fireworks Display at Ball Park
SATURDAY, JULY 5
7:00 AM – Bridge Fishing Contest Continues
8:30 AM – Basketball Tournament at Ball Park
9:00 AM – Pickleball Tournament at Ball Park
9:00 AM – 2:00 PM – County Museum Open at Old Courthouse
10:00 AM – Bike Show at Old Jay C Building (Judging from Noon to 2 PM; sponsored by Martin Co. ABATE)
10:00 AM – Old Time Tent Meeting resumes at Bailey Bros. Lot
10:30 AM – Catfish Festival Parade (Grand Marshal: Larry Shaw)
1:00 PM – Texas Hold’em at American Legion (Sponsored by Post 61)
2:00 PM – Kiddie Tractor Pull (Front of Post Office; sponsored by Shoals FFA & Martin Co. 4-H)
2:00 PM – Indiana Historic Pathways presentation at Shoals United Methodist Church
“Shoals as the Crossroads,” presented by Glenda Ferguson
2:45 PM – Live Music: The Unashamed Band on the Stage
3:00 PM – Baby Show (0–12 months) – CRC Building
3:30 PM – Baby Show (13–24 months) – CRC Building
6:00 PM – Gospel Singing with Faith, Robert Sullivan, and Judith Montgomery
6:00 PM – Old Time Tent Meeting continues at Bailey Bros. Lot
8:00 PM – Live Music: The Dirty Vandals (Indianapolis-based party rock band covering hits from the 80s–2000s)
SUNDAY, JULY 6
9:00 AM – Volleyball Tournament at Ball Park
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM – County Museum Open at Old Courthouse
1:00 PM – Pie Baking Contest at St. Mary’s Church Hall
Judging begins at 3:30 PM
Sponsored by Dover Hill Christian Union Church Ladies
2:00 PM – Catfish Cookin’ Contest (East Side of Post Office; sponsored by The Shoals News)
Cooking begins at 2:00 PM
FESTIVAL FOOD OPTIONS
Catfish Stand – Shoals Lions Club (Thursday, July 3 only; 11:00 AM–2:00 PM)
Ham & Beans – Senior Citizens Center (Thursday, July 3 only; 11:00 AM–2:00 PM)
Pork Barbecue – St. Mary’s Church Hall (Saturday, July 5, after parade)
Brisket Dinner – Cornerstone Community Church (Friday & Saturday, July 4–5; 1:00 PM–7:00 PM)
Baked Goods & Crafts – County Museum (Thursday, July 3; hosted by Friends of Waggoner’s Chapel)
Coney Dogs & Yard Sale – Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall (Saturday, July 5; 8:00 AM–4:00 PM)
Cold Drinks, Concessions, and More – Main Street, Ball Park, Eagles Lodge, and Local Businesses
Come celebrate Shoals’ unique heritage — known for Catfish and Gypsum — and enjoy a weekend full of small-town hospitality, timeless traditions, and exciting entertainment for all ages.
