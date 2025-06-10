Viola E. Brickey, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 5:14 p.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Viola was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 30, 1939, to Silas A. and Marie H. (Englehart) Giesler.

She was a homemaker and previously worked at Jasper Rubber Products.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

In past years, Viola had been an excellent bowler. She was an avid I.U. and Purdue basketball fan and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. She also enjoyed playing cards.

Surviving is one daughter, Janet (John) Beckman, Jasper, IN, two granddaughters, Christin (Steven) Sapp and Cheri (Jeremy) Helms, five great grandchildren, Ellie, Rylen, Stella, Connor, and Everly, siblings, Betty (Jim) Wildman, Sue (John) Friedman, Bill Giesler, Donnie (Virlee) Giesler, Terry (Julie) Giesler, all of Jasper, IN, and Larry (Robin) Giesler, Indianapolis, IN, her five godchildren, Darren Wildman, Kevin Mehringer, Joni Hibbard, Mindy Rankert, and Jody Friedman, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are siblings, Virginia Turk, Margie Block, Bernice Matheis, Ruth Elliott, Shirley Mehringer, Linda Giesler, Mary Jane Giesler (in infancy), Charlie Giesler, Robert Giesler, and Edward Giesler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Viola E. Brickey will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph Catholic Church.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.