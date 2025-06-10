The boil water advisory for Chrisney Municipal Utilities customers has been lifted.

Following the weekend’s severe weather, a precautionary boil water advisory was issued for portions of Chrisney. The advisory had covered the area stretching from 250 East to 900 Northwest, including all of Chrisney and customers located west and south of the town.

The advisory was put in place as a safety measure following potential disruptions caused by the storm system. During the advisory, residents were urged to boil all water used for cooking and drinking for at least five minutes and limit water usage to essential needs only.

With testing now confirming the water is safe, officials have lifted the advisory. Residents may resume normal water use.