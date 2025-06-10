Rodney Butler, age 86, of Gentryville, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 4:15 p.m.

He was born on August 22, 1938, in Ohio County, Kentucky, to Raymond and Margaret (Soliday) Butler. On November 18, 1980, he was united in marriage to Ruth Walters-Jones at the Lincoln Boyhood Memorial. Rodney was an active member of the Legion Riders and proudly drove the Jasper Engines Show Car across the United States. He had a passion for motorcycles, boating, and fishing. Rodney loved riding around town in his golf cart and spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Harold and Frank Butler, and one step-grandchild.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Walters Jones Butler of Gentryville; three sons, Phillip Butler of Huntingburg, and Rod Butler Jr. and Mark Butler, both of Connecticut; two stepsons, Keith (Linda) Jones of Ferdinand and Gary (Kathy) Jones of Princeton; two siblings, John (Kim) Butler of Jasper and Mary (Dan) Grey of Owensboro; one sister-in-law, Pat Butler of Owensboro. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.

A funeral service honoring the life of Rodney Butler will be held at 11:00 a.m. C.D.T., on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale, with Pastor Charlotte Lee Jenkins officiating.

Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., C.D.T., on Saturday, prior to the service.

