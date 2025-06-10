A recent feature by World Atlas recognized ten of Indiana’s friendliest small towns, with several communities from the southern region earning spots on the list. The article highlights towns that combine welcoming atmospheres, historical charm, and scenic beauty, offering visitors and residents alike a sense of small-town hospitality.

Among the communities spotlighted were Ferdinand, French Lick, Santa Claus, Corydon, and New Harmony. Each town was noted for its unique blend of attractions and community spirit.

Ferdinand, with its strong German heritage and iconic monastery, was praised for its peaceful atmosphere and cultural richness. French Lick gained recognition for its historical ties to resort life and its continuing appeal as a destination for leisure and recreation. Santa Claus stands out for its year-round holiday spirit and family-friendly attractions. Corydon, Indiana’s first state capital, was commended for its deep historical roots and walkable downtown. New Harmony earned a place on the list for its artistic and philosophical history, as well as its tranquil setting along the Wabash River.

The list was compiled to highlight destinations across Indiana where friendliness and small-town values remain strong, contributing to a welcoming environment for both newcomers and long-time residents.

The full article can be found here: World Atlas – The 10 Friendliest Little Towns in Indiana