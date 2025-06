Kurt Gutgsell interviews Terry Gobert, Head Coach of Jasper Wildcat Baseball, about how their game against the Evansville Central Bears transpired, as well as interviewed Class of 2025 Seniors, Brayden Giesler and Kai Kunz, about their performance and how they hope to keep the winning streak going into the IHSAA 3A Semi-State Tournament.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

https://youtu.be/D2ivKHVqhwc