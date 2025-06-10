The Ruler Foods store in Loogootee will be temporarily closed from Monday, June 16 through Friday, June 21 as the location undergoes renovations to enhance the shopping experience.

The store will reopen to customers on Saturday, June 22, with updates expected to reflect a refreshed layout and improvements aimed at convenience and value.

Customers are encouraged to follow The Ruler Foods Facebook page for sneak peeks and updates throughout the week-long closure.