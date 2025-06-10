The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in July 2025.

The Library would also like to note that it will be closed on Friday, July 4th.

The Summer Reading Program ends on Friday, July 18. Remember to come in to get your completion prize and to enter your tickets for the prize drawings by July 18!

Eric the Eagle will be hiding in the children’s section of the library all month long. Find him and choose a prize from their treasure chest.

Wednesdays in July at 9 am – Geri-Fit – Light weight training for seniors following a DVD. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library.

Fridays in July at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues, following a DVD. Registration is required and must be made by calling the library. There will be no Chair Yoga on July 4.

Tuesday, July 1 at 11 am – Patriotic Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Siblings are welcome. Bring your toddler for patriotic stories, a craft, and toys. No registration is required.

Thursday, July 3 from 11 am to 5 pm – Patriotic Crafts for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Choose from a variety of patriotic crafts to make. No registration is required.

Monday, July 7 at 6 pm – Colorburst bears for ages 18 and up. Adults, this is your chance to make your own Colorburst bear! Registration is required.

Tuesday, July 8 at 11 am – Artist Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Siblings are welcome. Bring your toddler for stories about artists and an opportunity to be an artist! No registration is required.

Wednesday, July 9 from 1 to 6 pm – Canvas Painting for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. The library will provide the paint, brushes, and canvas; and you provide the creativity! No registration is required.

Thursday, July 10 at 10:30 am at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School – Hedgehog Hannah Animal Show for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Get close to a wide variety of fascinating creatures! No registration is required.

Saturday, July 12 from 11 am to 1 pm – Pokémon Club for ages 8 and up. Bring your Pokémon cards and games and join for all kinds of fun Pokémon activities! No registration is required.

Monday, July 14 from 1 to 2:30 pm – Bingo for ages 5 and up. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Play Bingo with your friends and family and win prizes! No registration is required.

Tuesday, July 15 at 11 am – Turtle Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Siblings are welcome. Bring your toddler for stories about turtles, a craft, and toys. No registration is required.

Thursday, July 17 at 10:30 am at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School – Hooked on Science for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Watch incredible scientific experiments! The event is sponsored by Rick and Marlene Vonderheide. No registration is required.

Friday, July 18 from 1 to 3 pm – Open Play for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Have fun playing with a variety of toys in the library community room. No registration is required.

Monday, July 21 at 6 pm – Kids’ Colorburst Bears for ages 3 to 18. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Make your own colorful bear friend! Registration is required.

Tuesday, July 22 at 11 am – Western Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Siblings are welcome. Bring your toddler for Western-themed stories, a craft, and toys. No registration is required.

Wednesday, July 23 at 6 pm – Bracelet Making with Gayle for ages 16 and up. Learn how to make a memory wire bracelet. Registration is required.

Thursday, July 24 at 10:30 am at the Northeast Dubois Intermediate School – Professor Tony for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Enjoy magic, juggling, and comedy! No registration is required.

Saturday, July 26 from 10 am to 1 pm – Local Author Showcase for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Meet several authors from the area. Authors will present brief readings from their work from 11 am to 12 pm. From 10 to 11 am and from 12 to 1 pm they will be available for you to meet and talk with. No registration is required.

Monday, July 28 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club. This month, the club is reading Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler. Stop by the library to pick up a book.

Tuesday, July 29 at 11 am – Mushroom Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Siblings are welcome. Bring your toddler for stories about mushrooms, a craft, and toys. No registration is required.

Wednesday, July 30 from 2 to 7 pm – Rock Painting for all ages. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Paint a rock for the library’s Kindness Garden and one for yourself! No registration is required.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 10 AM to 2 PM.