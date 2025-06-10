A Linton man has been formally charged Tuesday, June 10th, with the murder of another Linton man.



Brandon A. Criss, Age 39, of Linton, was arraigned in Greene Circuit Court today on a charge of murder following the death of James David Higar, Age 64, of Linton, sometime between Saturday, June 7th, and Sunday, June 8th. Indiana State Police Detectives from the Bloomington District initiated a death investigation of Higar in the early morning hours of June 8th. Firefighters from the Linton Fire Department responded to a trailer fire near 6th Street, southeast of the railroad tracks in Linton. Officers from the Linton Police Department responded as well. Higar, who was later identified during the investigation, was pulled from the flaming residence but was deceased. Firefighters noted injuries on the victim that were not consistent with the fire. Bloomington District Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were contacted and initiated a death investigation.



While using a variety of investigative techniques, detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of Criss. He was arraigned today on the charge of murder. Additional charges included the following:

Arson, a Level 4 Felony

Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony

Animal Cruelty, a Level 6 Felony

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives are still seeking the public’s assistance, and anyone with information related to the murder should contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington District at 812-332-4411.