Divine Mercy Catholic Parish of Schnellville and St. Anthony has announced they will be hosting a Spaghetti Supper and Silent Auction on Saturday, November 9th, 2024, at the Schnellville Community Club. 

The meal will be served from 4:30 to 7 PM and will consist of Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, French Bread, Green Beans, Salad, Dessert, and Water or Lemonade, with gluten-free options available. Meals cost $12 for an adult plate and $8 for a child plate. The Silent Auction bidding will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 PM. 

The public is invited to attend and all proceeds will go to the Divine Mercy Parish. 

By Celia Neukam

