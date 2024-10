In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with 100.9FM WBDC’s Afternoon DJ, Amanda Tempel, about her journey through country music, why she does what she does, the various shows she hosts, and her most recent milestone with her newest show, “Across the Country with Amanda”.

You can support Amanda and listen to her podcast on-demand by visiting her website and following her on social media: https://www.acrossthecountry.com/

https://youtu.be/lBSDRA7_NfA