Jasper, Ind. – The Hoosier Beard Alliance is hosting a charity bowling tournament called the Bowling Bash.

The Bowling Bash will be held on July 15th at the Eastown Recreation Center in Jasper. Doors will open at noon and bowling will begin at 1 PM.

To sign up for the tournament you will need a four-person team and registration costs $100.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Medical Mutts, a service dog training program dedicated to training rescue dogs as service dogs.

The Hoosier Beard Alliance is also looking for sponsors for the Bowling Bash. If you are interested in sponsoring or signing up for the Bowling Bash or want to know more about the Hoosier Beard Alliance and its upcoming events, visit hoosierbeardalliance.com.