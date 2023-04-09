Margaret Ann Nord, age 67, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her residence.

She was born October 15, 1955, in Washington, Indiana, to Harold and Beverly (Oxley) Kamman; and married Edgar Nord on July 2, 1983, at Zoar United Methodist Church where she was a member. She enjoyed reading and growing flowers. Margaret was preceded in death by her mother and father.

She is survived by her husband, Edgar Nord of Huntingburg; three children, Chad (Billie) Sickbert of Huntingburg, Amy (Derek) Knies of Perry County, and Amber Mundy of Jasper; two step-children, Brian (Laura) Nord of Washington and Jason (Renee) Nord of Jasper; one sister, Marcia Kuntz of Jasper; and (22) grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com