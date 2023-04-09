Elijah Brand Fogg, age 25, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

He was born February 21, 1998, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Brand and Renee (Rihm) Fogg. He worked as a crankshaft grinder specialist at Jasper Engines & Transmissions in Jasper. Elijah enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going on hikes with his dogs.

He is survived by his mother, Renee Fogg of Huntingburg, Indiana; his father, Brand Fogg of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming; and his grandmother, Laurell Fogg of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Memorial services for Elijah Fogg will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Friends may call for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service on Monday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com