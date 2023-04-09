Carol L. Kern, age 70, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Carol was born in Paoli, Indiana, on April 13, 1952, to Alva Bennett and Grace (Haga) Stroud. She married Harry “Buddy” Kern on June 4, 1994, in French Lick, Indiana.

She worked at LEADS in Ireland for 10 years and at Kimball Electronics in the production line.

She enjoyed going out to eat at the Schnitzelbank and spending time in her home.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Harry “Buddy” Kern, Jasper, one son; Bryan (Erin) Liston, Plainville, one daughter; Brenda, two sisters; Nancy Beaty, Mitchell, and Helen Terry, French Lick, two half-sisters; Theresa Kirkpatrick, Ardmore, OK, Judy Copeland, Campellsburg, two step-sisters; Loletta Stroud, Villa Grove, Il and Mona Hammons, French Lick.

Preceding her in death are four sisters; Cora Mae Beaty, Maxine Terry, Leatta Conrad, and Betty Wilson, and one brother; Maurice Bennett.

A Celebration of Life for Carol L. Kern will be held at a later date.

