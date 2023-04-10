Now that spring has sprung, The City of Huntingburg has offered a few friendly reminders to its residents about property maintenance.

They ask citizens to keep in mind the maximum grass height of 9 inches allowed and that grass clippings blown into the street, inlets, or sidewalks during mowing be cleaned up when you’re finished. If your house has a storm inlet on the front curb, an open end of a pipe, or any type of storm feature in the yard please keep it clear of debris to help prevent flooding. The City also asks that all trees and shrubs be trimmed so as to not obstruct the public to the right of way and that any dead trees be promptly removed from your property.

Additionally, any vehicles on your property must have a current license and be operable. Covering parts or inoperable vehicles with a tarp is not allowed and any loose auto parts must not be visible from a public street or alley.

The limb yard at 1103 East 1st Street is currently open 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. every day for yard waste including limbs, bush trimmings, and grass. Residents can also call the Huntingburg Street Department at 812-683-4122 to have their address added to the city-wide limb pick-up list for the first and third Monday of every month.

More information is available by calling Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at 812-683-2211 or by email to rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.